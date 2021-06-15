blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 12:40 a.m., officers and deputies took a vandalism complaint on U.S. 127 South.

• At 2:57 a.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported he ran off the road and hit a fence post. The caller said he thought his hand was broken. He also advised the vehicle was smoking.

• At 4:34 a.m., officers took a theft report on Schenkel Lane.

• At 8:47 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported an ex-employee made a copy of the master key and has been breaking into apartments.

• At 8:56 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:40 a.m., officers and deputies were notified that a missing juvenile may be near the former Save-A-Lot on Louisville Road.

• At 10:57 a.m., officers took a missing-person report on Holmes Street. A caller reported her son had been gone for three hours without a cellphone.

• At 12:04 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 12:29 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers took a theft report on Sower Boulevard.

• At 2:06 p.m., officers took a theft report on Sower Boulevard.

• At 3:20 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:49 p.m., county firefighters responded to a ground fire on Interstate 64 West.

• At 4:46 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Camp Pleasant Road.

• At 5:21 p.m., officers took a theft report at Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a male in a white shirt and ball cap suspected of shoplifting had just left carrying three bags. The caller said the male was walking toward Goodwill and Fast Freddy’s Car Wash.

• At 5:37 p.m., city and county firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Donalynn Drive. A caller reported a strong smell of gas and a hole in the gas meter “about the size of a quarter.” The caller was advised to evacuate and Columbia Gas was notified.

• At 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road near Running Brook Trail.

• At 7:41 p.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road.

• At 7:59 p.m., officers, deputies, city firefighters and EMS were called to an assault at Marathon on Louisville Road.

• At 8:20 p.m., officers took a missing-person report on Tinderwood Drive.

• At 9:04 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Holmes Street.

• At 10:06 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Dogwood Street. A caller reported a homeless male had died.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription