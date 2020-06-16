The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 7:15 a.m., officers were called to Shadrick Ferry Road for a possible physical abuse case.
• At 8:58 a.m., firefighters were called to Highwood Drive for a kitchen fire.
• At 12:01 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Avenue for a burglary in progress.
• At 1:13 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning a stolen cell phone.
• At 1:30 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Louisville Road. A vehicle overturned and a person was trapped inside.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault which occurred two weeks ago.
• At 3:11 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a burglary on Arnett Drive.
• At 3:13 p.m., officers were called to Belvoir Drive concerning a theft of power tools and hand tools.
• At 6:07 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a suspected shoplifter.
• At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to Creekside Lane concerning an assault.
• At 7:59 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning an assault which occurred Sunday.
• At 9:12 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving a motorcycle.
• At 9:55 p.m., firefighters were called to Parker Ridge Road for a brush fire.
