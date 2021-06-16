blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 1:28 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS took an assault report on Fifth Avenue.

• At 2:31 a.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired on Iroquois Trail.

• At 2:54 a.m., officers took a missing-person report at Stivers Apartments on Willow Street. A caller reported a 31-year-old woman with a mental condition was missing. The caller said the woman was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday.

• At 6:53 a.m., officers, deputies, county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near mile marker 54. A caller reported an SUV struck a wall. The caller said a female was “shaken up” but out and walking around. The caller also advised that the victim had some scratches. The left lane was shut down for about an hour while the accident was cleaned up.

• At 7:52 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Smith Auto Machine Shop on Hahn Drive.

• At 7:57 a.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the Interstate 64 on-ramp.

• At 9:07 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 9:56 a.m., officers took a theft report on Donalynn Drive. A caller reported that a wallet was stolen and someone tried to use a debit card inside the wallet.

• At 12:11 p.m., officers took a theft report on Old Glenns Creek Road.

• At 12:58 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 1:27 p.m., deputies took a theft report on River Valley Road. A caller reported two guns were stolen.

• At 1:47 p.m., officers took an assault report on East Main Street.

• At 1:49 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Old Louisville Road.

• At 3:21 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:21 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Flynn Avenue.

• At 3:37 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steele Street. A caller reported that they were “in the hospital and came home to find the pool had been stolen.”

• At 4:02 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Noel Avenue.

• At 4:46 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Peaks Mill Road.

• At 6:12 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Champion Court.

• At 8:30 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.

• At 11:22 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Wilkinson Boulevard near the West Plaza Bypass.

• At 11:40 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Stivers Apartments on Willow Street. A caller reported someone broke into her apartment within the past three hours. The caller said she went through the unit and didn’t see anyone. She also advised she didn’t know what was missing.

• At 11:42 p.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on McCreary Avenue.

• At 11:44 p.m., officers took a missing-person report on Holmes Street. A caller reported her 13-year-old son had been gone since 1 p.m. and was supposed to be home around dark. The caller said she called all of his friends and no one had seen him. The boy was found safe and had been fishing.

