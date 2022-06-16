blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 6:38 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Clifton Avenue. A caller reported hearing “popping noises in the woods.” Police advised officers were shooting on the gun range.

• At 9:22 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ridgewood Lane.

• At 10:07 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Hickory Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots.

• At 10:42 a.m., officers attempted to locate a vehicle at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court.

• At 11:13 a.m., officers took a theft report on Meagher Avenue. A caller reported blank checks were stolen overnight.

• At 2:37 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Second Street.

• At 3:51 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident near Valero.

• At 5:12 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Silver Lake Drive.

• At 10:11 p.m., county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Mallard Drive. A caller reported a dryer fire had been extinguished but stated there was still smoke in the house.

• At 10:56 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 West off-ramp.

