The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:23 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Shelby Street. A caller reported a vehicle overturned and a male “just walked away” from the scene. The caller was unsure whether anyone else was in the vehicle because the windows were blacked out.

• At 7:54 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Versailles Road. A caller reported a tan Honda struck a Nissan Murano and left the scene toward Jett.

• At 8:37 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Forest Hill Drive.

• At 10:25 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Myrtle Avenue.

• At 11:30 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on West Third Street. A caller reported an elderly man had died. 

• At 12:23 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road.

• At 12:36 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Elizabeth Street. A caller reported seeing “movement” in a neighboring house. The caller said the neighbor was out of town.

• At 1:15 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a female threw a brick through the back window of the caller's vehicle and "sped out of Prince Hall backwards.”

• At 2:44 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:11 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported three vehicles were involved and a black SUV fled the scene.

• At 3:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.

• At 5:31 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Second Street.

• At 5:45 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighter and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a car had flipped.

• At 5:57 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sulphur Lick Road.

• At 6:49 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Interstate 64 West.

• At 8:24 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported “the door has what looks like a footprint on it and the lock is bent.” The caller had been through the apartment and didn't see anyone was inside.

• At 10:43 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on West Ridge Drive.

• At 10:43 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at Juniper Hill Park on Louisville Road. A caller reported a Mazda Miata was hit by a four-door sedan.

