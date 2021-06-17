The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:23 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Shelby Street. A caller reported a vehicle overturned and a male “just walked away” from the scene. The caller was unsure whether anyone else was in the vehicle because the windows were blacked out.
• At 7:54 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Versailles Road. A caller reported a tan Honda struck a Nissan Murano and left the scene toward Jett.
• At 8:37 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Forest Hill Drive.
• At 10:25 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Myrtle Avenue.
• At 11:30 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on West Third Street. A caller reported an elderly man had died.
• At 12:23 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road.
• At 12:36 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Elizabeth Street. A caller reported seeing “movement” in a neighboring house. The caller said the neighbor was out of town.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Prince Hall Village Drive. A caller reported a female threw a brick through the back window of the caller's vehicle and "sped out of Prince Hall backwards.”
• At 2:44 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:11 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported three vehicles were involved and a black SUV fled the scene.
• At 3:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Second Street.
• At 5:45 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighter and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a car had flipped.
• At 5:57 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Sulphur Lick Road.
• At 6:49 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Interstate 64 West.
• At 8:24 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported “the door has what looks like a footprint on it and the lock is bent.” The caller had been through the apartment and didn't see anyone was inside.
• At 10:43 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on West Ridge Drive.
• At 10:43 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at Juniper Hill Park on Louisville Road. A caller reported a Mazda Miata was hit by a four-door sedan.
