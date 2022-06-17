blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 2:17 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on East Main Street.

• At 7:35 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Fifth Avenue.

• At 2:06 p.m., officers took an assault report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported her son was jumped at the apartment complex the night before and his phone was stolen.

• At 3:42 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harvieland Road.

• At 5:49 p.m., officers attempted to locate a person at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a female juvenile was “in danger and not being taken care of by her mother.”

• At 6:08 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Courchelle Court.

• At 6:32 p.m., officers took a theft report at Sally’s Beauty on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male with red hair, a chin piercing and tattoos on his arms stole $500 worth of clippers and ran out of the store.

• At 8:03 p.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Owenton Avenue.

• At 8:50 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leslie Avenue.

• At 9:38 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Schenkel Lane.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription