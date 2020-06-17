The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 7:35 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Diagnostic Drive.
• At 7:48 a.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue regarding a missing person.
• At 7:54 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm on East Third Street.
• At 7:59 a.m., officers responded to Shelby Street regarding a theft.
• At 8:52 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm on University Drive.
• At 9:27 a.m., officers were called to Jackson Drive regarding a missing person.
• At 9:44 a.m., officers responded to Champion Court, where a mother reported she found bite marks on her 1-year-old child after returning from the father’s.
• At 10:16 a.m., officers were called to Old U.S. 60 regarding vandalism.
• At 10:44 a.m., officers responded to Devils Hollow Road regarding a theft.
• At 12:35 p.m., officers were called to Cardwell Lane for a littering complaint.
• At 3:04 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hickory Ridge Road. No one was injured.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers were called to Equestrian Way regarding vandalism.
• At 4:52 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Ewing Court. A caller reported seeing fire come from a socket in the bathroom. The fire was out when firefighters arrived.
• At 5:19 p.m., officers were called to Schenkel Lane regarding a theft.
• At 5:40 p.m., a person at the police station on West Second Street reported their daughter was assaulted downtown.
• At 7:22 p.m., a trespasser was reported on Valley View Drive.
• At 9:46 p.m., a caller reported that fireworks were being set off on Tonkawa Trail.
• At 10:06 p.m., officers were called to Noel Avenue regarding an intoxicated driver.
• At 11:37 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Westwood Drive. A caller reported they were asleep and heard something in the kitchen. When they got up they noticed the oven door was busted and didn’t know if someone had come in and broken it.
