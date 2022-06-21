The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:
Friday
• At 12:36 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 4 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Marlowe Court.
• At 6:05 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Marlowe Court.
• At 10:50 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a white van ran off the road into rocks around the 53-mile marker. One female sustained a large cut to the forehead and the westbound lanes were temporarily closed while first responders cleaned up the scene.
• At 11:28 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Crown Point Drive.
• At 11:29 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Frisch’s Big Boy. A caller reported one person was injured.
• At 11:31 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Cardwell Lane near C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
• At 11:35 a.m., county firefighters were called to a rescue on Switzer Road. A caller reported a transformer blew and was on fire. The caller advised lines were down and a tree was blocking part of the roadway. Kentucky Utilities was notified.
• At 11:36 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 11:54 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 12:41 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 12:47 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Owenton Road.
• At 12:53 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Rolling Acres Drive.
• At 12:55 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Lyons Drive. A caller reported someone claiming to be her old boss told her to put money on two Amazon gift cards. She advised she did before realizing it wasn’t her old boss and wanted to file a report.
• At 1:03 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Oaklawn Drive.
• At 1:12 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:36 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.
• At 1:37 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:44 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Thomas Street.
• At 2:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:18 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 2:54 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 2:59 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Doctors Drive.
• At 4:29 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Benson Valley Road.
• At 4:31 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Duckers Road.
• At 7:50 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Powhatan Trail. A caller reported seeing smoke coming from inside a house. The caller advised they tried knocking on the door but no one answered. It was determined to be a stove fire and authorities reported that burnt food had been left on the stove.
• At 7:52 p.m., deputies attempted to locate the driver of a U-Haul on Lewis Street.
• At 8:03 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Shadrick Ferry Road. A caller reported a motorcycle ran off the road and a 43-year-old male who was driving was complaining of leg pain and was bleeding from his head. The driver was not wearing a helmet.
• At 8:08 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Royal Parkway.
• At 10:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverford Crossing on John Davis Drive. A caller reported her phone was stolen while at Walgreen’s and it was tracking to a location on John Davis Drive.
Saturday
• At 2:26 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported she thought someone had broken into her apartment.
• At 2:28 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Elkhorn Court.
• At 2:45 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Dolly Graham Park on River Street. A caller reported hearing five gunshots from what sounded like a handgun. Officers located shell casings at the scene.
• At 3:20 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Seneca Trail.
• At 6:28 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone tried to kick in her door earlier and the door frame was cracked.
• At 9:53 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Collins Lane. A caller reported she had just returned from a trip and two TVs and two mirrors were stolen. She advised the back door was open.
• At 1:22 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a structure fire on Hickory Ridge Road. A caller reported seeing smoke coming from the back of a vacant house. Firefighters determined there was an attic fire. The utilities were shut off.
• At 2:37 p.m., officers took a theft report on St. Clair Street. A caller reported she left her purse in the toy aisle at Walmart and the store located the purse but $100 was missing from inside.
• At 4:11 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cline Street. A caller reported several items were stole from her vehicle while at the Game Farm.
• At 4:42 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a male and female were injured in a motorcycle accident near the 60-mile marker. One suffered road rash and the other had a head injury. Kentucky State Police also responded.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Ridgeview Drive near Blueridge Drive.
• At 10:27 p.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Holmes Street near Meagher Avenue.
• At 10:57 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Juniper Hill Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported hearing “a loud pop” from the parking lot. It was determined to be fireworks.
• At 11:05 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on John Davis Drive.
Sunday
• At 12:05 a.m., officers took a theft report at BP on Fair Oaks Lane. A caller reported the husband of a woman who works at the store stole $1,000 from the office.
• At 12:15 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leestown Road.
• At 12:36 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leestown Road.
• At 2:16 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Franklin Square Cinema on U.S. 127 South. A janitor reported someone was inside the cinema. She advised she saw the curtain move and saw feet under the curtain.
• At 2:21 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Grandview Drive. A caller reported seeing two people enter a building near the barbershop. The caller advised no one should be there at that time of night.
• At 6:48 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Marathon on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported the doors to the store were busted out and the alarm was sounding.
• At 1:30 p.m., officers took a theft report at AT&T on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported a shoplifter stole pop sockets and left in a light blue Volkswagen Beetle.
• At 1:37 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an explosion on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported a nitrous oxide system (NOS) tank from a green car caused glass to break. The caller advised nothing was on fire.
• At 2:27 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 3:18 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the Interstate 64 ramp.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 3:54 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Compton Drive.
• At 7:18 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Capital Avenue. A caller reported hearing between 15-20 shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 9:07 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a male shot a pistol into the air and yelled and then went into an apartment. He was arrested on a wanton endangerment charge.
• At 9:19 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
Monday
• At 4:33 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Holmes Street. A caller reported the window of a recently remodeled house had been broken.
• At 7:22 a.m., deputies took a theft report on KY 151 Loop 1. A caller reported a construction trailer was broken into and items were stolen.
• At 9:02 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Clifton Avenue. A caller reported his riding lawnmower was stolen overnight.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported her garage was broken into and a window in her Jeep was broken out.
• At 11:48 a.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Frazier Road.
• At 11:57 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Union Ridge Road.
• At 12:14 p.m., officers were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Holmes Street.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:44 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported that a female stole items over the course of several days.
• At 4:15 p.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 4:47 p.m., officers were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller in the emergency room reported a juvenile stole his parents’ vehicle and crashed it in Shelby County. The child was cited for driving without a license.
• At 7:10 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Juniper Hill Park on Louisville Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and a Fossil purse was stolen.
• At 8:38 p.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Iroquois Trail.
• At 9:07 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 9:51 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Grandview Drive.
