The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 1:58 a.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a stolen phone.
• At 5:53 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen black suitcase.
• At 10:41 a.m., firefighters were called to to U.S. 127 concerning a fire in the median.
• At 10:43 a.m., officers were called to Imperial Avenue concerning an assault.
• At 12:19 p.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to Corral Way concerning a theft of money.
• At 2 p.m., firefighters were called to AT&T on Leonardwood Drive concerning several bushes on fire.
• At 4:42 p.m., firefighters were called to Green Wilson Road for a grass fire.
• At 8:25 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Benson Valley Road near the boat ramp.
• At 8:57 p.m., officers were called to Myrtle Avenue for a property damage complaint.
• At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to Arapaho Trail after someone broke into a vehicle.
