The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 12:08 a.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Benson Valley Road.

• At 4:18 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a ground fire on West Campbell Street.

• At 6:38 a.m., deputies, county firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Peaks Mill Road near Old Peaks Mill Road. A caller with the road department reported a two-vehicle accident. A 60-year-old man was complaining of shortness of breath.

• At 7:55 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate 64 ramp near U.S. 127 South.

• At 8:01 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Cline Street.

• At 10:17 a.m., officers took a theft report on Centennial Avenue.

• At 10:18 a.m., deputies, city and county firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road near Walnut Road. A caller reported a black Lexus “flipped but is on its wheels again in the grass.” The caller said the vehicle was smoking and one occupant had gotten out.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:16 a.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street.

• At 11:22 a.m., officers took a theft report on Sunset Drive. A caller reported a Springfield gun had been stolen.

• At 11:57 a.m., officers took a theft report at Big Lots on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:01 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:01 p.m., officers took a theft report at University Lodge on East Main Street. The caller reported that motel staff found “drugs in a pill bottle in a room.”

• At 1:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Noel Avenue. A caller reported a license plate was stolen from a Ford Ranger.

• At 2:59 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Rocky Branch Road.

• At 3:10 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Benson Road.

• At 4:59 p.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS took an assault report on Mero Street. A caller reported a male was assaulted.

• At 6:29 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS took an assault report in the Walmart parking lot on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported “someone was pulled out of a van and beaten up.” The caller said a male was assaulted and in need of EMS treatment. The caller also advised that the suspects, a male and female, were walking through the parking lot.

• At 6:30 p.m., officers were notified that a missing person on Thistle Road had returned home.

• At 6:57 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Langford Avenue.

• At 8:14 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

