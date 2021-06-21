The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:19 a.m., officers took a theft report on Langford Avenue. A caller reported someone stole her house keys.
• At 1:57 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Pickett Avenue. A caller reported a 64-year-old female was deceased.
• At 2:32 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the Interstate 64 onramp near U.S. 127 South.
• At 6 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported she “thinks a neighbor broke into the apartment.” The caller said chairs and some other property was sitting outside.
• At 10:25 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Louisville Road.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bradley Street.
• At 12:55 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Schenkel Lane.
• At 2:09 p.m., deputies took a theft report on White Cliffs Lane. A caller reported an iPhone was stolen.
• At 4:07 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:49 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Wright Street.
• At 11:17 p.m., officers responded to a fight on Cline Street.
Saturday
• At 12:14 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight outside Rose’s Pub on Elkhorn Court. A caller reported six “extremely drunk” males were “yelling at everyone.” The caller also heard what sounded like two vehicles crashing.
• At 2:33 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on St. Johns Road. A caller reported a male was asleep in his 7-year-old daughter’s bedroom. The caller said the daughter wasn’t there but that this person “apparently has been coming over and frequently sleeping in her room.”
• At 8:07 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported hearing a gunshot in the area of Wallace Avenue and Clinton Street.
• At 8:18 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 10:16 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Maverick Trail. A caller reported a 70-year-old male, who had been sick, was deceased.
• At 11:09 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person at the police station on West Second Street. A male in the lobby told police he “picked up a friend last night and now he is dead in his vehicle.” The male said his phone didn’t work or he would have called and advised he lived a few blocks away.
• At noon, officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Louisville Road.
• At 1:07 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a deceased person on Parkwood Place. A caller reported his son was deceased.
• At 1:11 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:51 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female “pushed a cart out of the store with items she didn’t pay for.” An office stopped the female on Kings Daughters Drive near Western Hills High School.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Pin Oak Place.
• At 3:38 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 West onramp.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 4:32 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Fitzpatrick Furniture Warehouse on Reilly Road. Three juveniles were detained.
• At 5:25 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 7:28 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leawood Square.
• At 8:29 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an assault on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported a “man ran over his sons legs” and both appeared to be intoxicated. The caller said the father was “now dragging the son” and “hit the son in the head.” One male was detained.
• At 8:31 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Holmes Street.
• At 10:15 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller reported the landlord “changed the locks on the apartment” and “taken some property.”
Sunday
• At 12:03 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Ridgewood Lane. A caller reported “a bullet went through the wall and hit a TV.” The caller said the bullet “went right over his son who was asleep on the couch.” The caller also advised that the neighbor in the duplex said it was accidental. Officers recovered a 9mm Beretta as evidence.
• At 10:58 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Murray Street.
• At 11:11 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:54 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Collins Street.
• At 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 2:03 p.m., officers took a theft report on Lewis Street.
• At 2:48 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Forest Hill Drive.
• At 2:55 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:14 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported two males were fighting in the street.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 3:26 p.m., deputies were called to a fight on Georgetown Road. A caller reported seeing a male grab a female by the neck near the Jim Beam sign.
• At 3:29 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Galbraith Road.
• At 4:06 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported a male with a gun and no shirt got into a white SUV.
• At 7:33 p.m., officers took a theft report on Grandview Drive. A caller reported an iPhone was stolen.
• At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 10:35 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported his ex-roommate stole his exotic lizard when he let her in to get her belongings. The ex-roommate told police it got loose.
