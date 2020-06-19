blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 1:34 a.m., firefighters were called to Landings Drive for a report of smoke in a residence. 

• At 10:01 a.m., officers were called to Springside Court after someone accessed the caller’s bank account and took $300.

• At 10:57 a.m., officers were called to Red Dot Liquors on U.S. 127 after two females entered the business and stole several items.

• At 11:31 a.m., officers were called to Spring Street concerning a stolen license plate.

• At 12:21 p.m., officers were called to Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive concerning an armed robbery. The caller said it happened on Saturday. One person pulled a gun and demanded the caller’s wallet.

• At 1:56 p.m., officers were called to Laralan Avenue concerning a burglary involving multiple storage units.

• At 3:15 p.m., officers were called to Shelby Street after custom cushions were stolen from outside furniture.

• At 6:24 p.m., officers were called to Forest Hill Drive after someone entered a car and went through the property. The car was unlocked.

• At 6:55 p.m., firefighters were called to St. Johns Road for a structure fire. There was no fire.

• At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two vehicles.

• At 7:55 p.m., firefighters were called to McDonald’s on Limestone Drive for a possible fire. An electrical outlet and a computer were smoking. The outlet was turned off and the building was evacuated.

