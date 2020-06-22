blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 10:09 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone rummaged through a vehicle. Nothing appeared to be missing.

• At 11:10 a.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 for a fraud complaint.

• At 4:35 p.m., firefighters were called to Lebanon Road for a structure fire involving a mobile home. 

• At 7:34 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive for a suspected shoplifter who took food and soda.

• At 8:52 p.m., officers were called to Bald Knob Road for an injury accident after a van hit a tree. The patient was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

• At 9:38 p.m., officers were called to Wilkinson Boulevard concerning a homeless person with a machete.

Saturday

• At 12:28 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Green Wilson Road 

• At 5:48 a.m., officers were called to Skyline Drive after someone broke into a truck during the night and took chainsaws.

• At 7:07 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft.

• At 9:23 a.m., firefighters were called to Turf Court for a leaking fire hydrant.

• At 9:50 a.m., officers were called concerning a theft from a bank account. The call was transferred to Anderson County.

• At 1:17 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on East Fourth Street. The building was evacuated and several residents were displaced.

• At 3:54 p.m., officers were called to Days Inn on U.S. 127 concerning a stolen phone and wallet.

• At 5:51 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen guitar.

• At 8:36 p.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street for a fire investigation.

• At 8:58 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a theft of sunglasses and cash from a vehicle.

Sunday

• At 3:14 a.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments on Forest Hill Drive concerning two men with guns in the parking lot.

• At 4:13 a.m., officers were called to Colonial Trace for a person trying to break into a residence.

• At 10:43 a.m., officers were called to Timothy Drive after tools were taken from a garage.

• At 10:46 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone broke into a vehicle during the night. 

• At 11:30 a.m., officers were called to Elkhorn Drive after someone stole the caller’s cat.

• At 12:20 p.m., officers were called to Grama Drive after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 3:31 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road after someone broke into a vehicle during the night.

• At 4:09 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Wilkinson Boulevard involving two people on a motorcycle.

• At 6:06 p.m., deputies took a report concerning a trailer was stolen from McDonald Ferry Road.

• At 6:49 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 after a vehicle struck an embankment and overturned. The call was transferred to Shelby County.

• At 8:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving four vehicles.

• At 9:59 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 concerning a theft of kitchen items and drinks.

• At 11:38 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning a person waving a gun. 

