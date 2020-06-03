The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 7:40 a.m., officers were called to Wright Street after a mirror was stolen from a car.
• At 8:54 a.m., officers were called to Grand Avenue concerning a male waving a gun in the air and threatening to kick in a door.
• At 11:56 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on North Lime Street after a child on a mini-bike was struck by a vehicle. The child suffered a head wound.
• At 2:07 p.m., officers were called to Arapaho Trail concerning a theft from the caller’s bank account.
• At 2:22 p.m., officers were called to Leestown Road concerning a theft.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers were called to Mero Street concerning a cell phone which was stolen May 28.
• At 4:24 p.m., firefighters were called to Still Waters Campground Marina on Strohmeier Road after a raft containing an two adults and two children popped. All four were located and were OK.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 48. A child at the scene was complaining of back pain.
• At 7:31 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Green Wilson Road. A vehicle went off the road and into a ditch.
• At 7:48 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning an assault.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning a theft of mail.
• At 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for an assault. The caller said she was punched by a male.
