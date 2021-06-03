blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 4:57 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Switzer Road. A caller reported he pulled over after noticing a light on the side of the road and a male told him not to come by revving his engine again. The caller said the male started firing a gun either at him or in the air as he drove off.

• At 6:20 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Chenault Road intersection.

• At 8:19 a.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS were called to a report of shots fired on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported hearing yelling, fighting and then a gunshot. The caller said a person in a gray Dodge shot at a female, then left the location and came back. Officers determined everything was OK and no report was taken.

• At 9:27 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane.

• At 10:37 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:45 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at New Leash on Life thrift store on Broadway. A caller reported someone stole a trash can.

• At 1:32 p.m., officers were called to an assault of a female on Broadway Street.

• At 1:48 p.m., officers were notified of a vandalism complaint on Ruffian Court.

• At 2:19 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Family Dollar on Versailles Road. A caller reported an elderly woman hit a light pole and had a cut on her wrist.

• At 3:59 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Murray Street.

• At 3:59 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter was detained.

• At 4:13 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Ashmore Drive.

• At 4:40 p.m., officers took a missing-person report on Westland Drive. A caller reported her 15-year-old grandson left the house and wouldn’t tell her where he was going. The caller said he was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

• At 6:11 p.m., deputies, city and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Crab Orchard Road. A caller reported a boiler and insulation were on fire and there was smoke coming out of the wall. The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

• At 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Johns Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription