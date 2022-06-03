blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 3:11 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Speedway on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male took a banana, water and a bag of chips without paying and left on foot.

• At 3:49 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Adams Lane.

• At 8:28 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Lewis Lane. A female caller reported a male pulled a knife on her.

• At 10:28 a.m., deputies attempted to locate a stolen trailer on Old Louisville Road.

• At 10:43 a.m., deputies responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 near the rest area. A caller reported a black Nissan had rolled over. Woodford County authorities were notified.

• At 11:07 a.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported a laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• At 11:23 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Potomac Court. A caller reported identity theft. The caller advised his information was used in Topeka, Kansas.

• At 1:09 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Marlowe Court.

• At 1:17 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Catfish Alley near West Main Street.

• At 1:21 p.m., officers took a theft report at Austin Park Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 2:08 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:26 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Skyview Mart on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported a male stole a slushie and pizza.

• At 3:59 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at Kings Daughters Apartments on Hanna Place. A caller reported she was sexually assaulted Sunday night.

• At 4:54 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wilkinson Street. A caller reported AirPods were stolen.

• At 5:14 p.m., officers took a theft report on Lafayette Drive. A caller reported her husband’s wallet was stolen.

• At 5:25 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Buena Vista Drive.

• At 6:52 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a person in a blue Ford “pulled into the complex and fired three or four shots at someone” and left.

• At 7 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Old Louisville Road.

• At 7:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Tackle Box on Holmes Street. A caller reported two males paid with a fake $100 bill.

• At 7:23 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road. A caller reported a male driving a moped struck a mailbox. The male complained of shin and collarbone pain.

• At 7:45 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on the East-West Connector.

• At 9:39 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass at Spaghetti Junction. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Dodge van and a Toyota Corolla. One female complained of neck and leg pain.

