The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 5:01 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harvieland Road.
• At 7:27 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a possible burglary on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported a male armed with a bat was “planting dope in the house” and disconnected.
• At 8:33 a.m., officers took a theft report at the former O’Charley’s on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole copper piping overnight.
• At 11:01 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Commercial Drive. A caller reported someone broke in and objects had been tampered with.
• At 11:47 a.m., officers took a theft report at Quintin Court Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported rocks had been stolen from the property.
• At 12:19 p.m., officers took a theft report on John Davis Drive. A caller reported being scammed on Facebook Marketplace.
• At 12:30 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North near Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported a van pulled out in front of a car, which had child occupants.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers took a theft report at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Washington Street. A caller reported his phone had been stolen.
• At 1:12 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A female in the lobby reported identity theft.
• At 3:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.
• At 3:57 p.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 4:36 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road.
• At 5:01 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Georgetown Road. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident.
• At 7:15 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:15 p.m., officers were notified of a possibly armed and dangerous person on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported “a male running around the neighborhood pulled out a knife on someone.”
