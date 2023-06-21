062023 127 North accident

Frankfort police, Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies,city and county fire and EMS responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North near Peaks Mill Road at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A caller reported a van pulled out in front of a car, which had child occupants. No one appeared to be injured. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 5:01 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harvieland Road.

