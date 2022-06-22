The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 1 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Strawberry Lane.
• At 3:54 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Cattleman’s Road House on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident. The caller advised the male driver’s head busted the windshield. He was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he was released to his parents.
• At 5:29 a.m., deputies and city firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 8:47 a.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Goodman Way.
• At 8:56 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street.
• At 9:09 a.m., officers took a theft report on Athletic Drive. A caller reported someone opened a bank account using his name and information. The bank had previously been notified and told him to file a police report.
• At 9:12 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 9:29 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East Main Street.
• At 9:33 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:50 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Mero Street.
• At 10:13 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Valley View Drive. A caller reported tools and other items had been stolen. The caller also advised his ladder was found in his neighbor’s backyard.
• At 10:36 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense at University Lodge on East Main Street.
• At 11:23 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 11:37 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:44 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a stabbing at Dan’s Discount Jewelry & Pawn on East Main Street. A caller reported a female stabbed a male in the back and fled the scene. She was located on Sequoyah Trail, arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail.
• At 5:37 p.m., deputies and EMS were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Leathers Lane. A caller reported a person in a black Kia threw something at his vehicle.
• At 8:34 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an assault at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a female in her early 20s “got jumped and her leg was broken.” Officers advised that no assault occurred and the female “jumped down the stairs and broke her own leg.”
• At 9:38 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported her husband was shooting a gun at their son inside a residence. The male was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail.
