The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 2:55 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported “someone is trying to open the screen door” and that “all the windows and doors are locked.” One female was detained on Holmes Street at Wright Street.
• At 7:24 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Hackberry Court. A caller reported a brick was thrown through a truck window and several items including tools were stolen.
• At 8:40 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a rescue on Tonkawa Trail. A caller reported his daughter was locked in a room and requested the fire department to open the door. The caller said he “kicked in the door” and canceled the request.
• At 9:01 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Forest Hill Drive.
• At 9:31 a.m., officers took a missing-person report on Powhatan Trail. A caller reported a male with dementia was walking toward Circle K. The caller phoned dispatch three minutes later to report the male had returned.
• At 10:37 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Harrodsburg Road.
• At 1:31 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 1:39 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:22 p.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Bridgeport Road. A caller reported a male pulled a weapon and a female was also threatened. Officers recovered a 9mm Beretta.
• At 3:57 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported she was “run off the road by another driver.” The caller complained of back and neck pain and added that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle. The caller also advised that the “male who ran her off the road was back.”
• At 5:11 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Warwick Lane. A caller reported lightning struck the house gutter and the smoke alarms were going off. The caller, who is wheelchair-bound, said there was “smoke in the attic and the back door is scorched.” Firefighters advised there was only smoke and no visible fire.
• At 5:34 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an explosion on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a power line was down and on fire by Imperial Mobile Home Park. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.
• At 5:39 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:40 p.m., officers took a missing-person report at Dominion Senior Living Center on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female in her 80s wearing a blue jacket and blue pants had been gone for 15 minutes. The female was located at Walmart.
• At 9:26 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dollar General on Holmes Street.
• At 9:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
