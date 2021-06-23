The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 12:23 a.m., officers took a theft report on American Way. A caller reported money and cigarettes were stolen.
• At 7:29 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 8:42 a.m., officers took an assault report on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported being assaulted by a male.
• At 10:43 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Prosperous Place. A caller reported she lost her passport at Walmart and that she called Walmart and they do not have it.
• At 11:28 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 12:58 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Holmes Street.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers took a theft report outside the John C. Watts Federal Courthouse on West Broadway. A caller reported he parked his bike at 7:15 a.m. and noticed it was gone at 12:55 p.m.
• At 1:39 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wright Street.
• At 2:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.
• At 3:48 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Silver Lake Drive.
• At 3:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the East-West Connector intersection.
• At 4:05 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:24 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report on Quail Run Court. A caller reported a 13-year-old male with brown hair and wearing black pants and a green hoodie had been gone for two hours. The caller rephoned dispatch to report the juvenile had been located an hour later.
• At 5:24 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Fields Avenue.
• At 6:02 p.m., officers took a theft report on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a male stole a Wi-Fi box from outside a business. The caller said there was camera footage of the theft.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Murrell Street.
• At 8:24 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leawood Square.
• At 8:42 p.m., officers took a shots fired complaint on Butler Street. A caller reported hearing 10-12 gunshots, possibly from a .22, but said he didn’t see anything.
• At 10:05 p.m., officers took an assault report on Ashwood Court. A caller reported a male pushed her into a car door and that the apartment complex cameras caught the incident.
• At 10:44 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Chinook Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.