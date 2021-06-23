blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 12:23 a.m., officers took a theft report on American Way. A caller reported money and cigarettes were stolen.

• At 7:29 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 8:42 a.m., officers took an assault report on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported being assaulted by a male.

• At 10:43 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Prosperous Place. A caller reported she lost her passport at Walmart and that she called Walmart and they do not have it.

• At 11:28 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Wilkinson Boulevard.

• At 12:58 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Holmes Street.

• At 1:23 p.m., officers took a theft report outside the John C. Watts Federal Courthouse on West Broadway. A caller reported he parked his bike at 7:15 a.m. and noticed it was gone at 12:55 p.m.

• At 1:39 p.m., officers took a theft report on Wright Street.

• At 2:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.

• At 3:48 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Silver Lake Drive.

• At 3:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near the East-West Connector intersection.

• At 4:05 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Georgetown Road.

• At 4:24 p.m., deputies took a missing-person report on Quail Run Court. A caller reported a 13-year-old male with brown hair and wearing black pants and a green hoodie had been gone for two hours. The caller rephoned dispatch to report the juvenile had been located an hour later.

• At 5:24 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Fields Avenue.

• At 6:02 p.m., officers took a theft report on St. Clair Street. A caller reported a male stole a Wi-Fi box from outside a business. The caller said there was camera footage of the theft.

• At 7:47 p.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Murrell Street.

• At 8:24 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leawood Square.

• At 8:42 p.m., officers took a shots fired complaint on Butler Street. A caller reported hearing 10-12 gunshots, possibly from a .22, but said he didn’t see anything.

• At 10:05 p.m., officers took an assault report on Ashwood Court. A caller reported a male pushed her into a car door and that the apartment complex cameras caught the incident.

• At 10:44 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Chinook Trail.

