The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress on Holmes Street. The caller said two people were trying to break into the garage.

• At 7:44 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 7:55 a.m., deputies, EMS and county fire responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane.

• At 8:04 a.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road.

• At 10:03 a.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at WesBanco in Franklin Square. The caller stated the granddaughter who was in the car was trying to make someone withdraw money from an account and said the manager of the bank was going to confront the granddaughter and wanted an officer there. The caller said the daughter is also on the account and does not want money taken out.

• At 10:56 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident at Schenkel Lane/Comanche Trail.

• At 12:46 p.m., deputies, EMS and county fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Highwood Drive.

• At 1:09 p.m., city fire responded to a structure fire on Louisville Road.

• At 1:21 p.m., officers took a theft report on Menominee Trail.

• At 3:14 p.m., city fire, county fire, EMS and deputies responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on I-64W. A white SUV was on its side. The caller was with the vehicle and advised there was only one subject in the vehicle. The occupant wanted to be checked out and had a seatbelt rash down her neck.

• At 6:48 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. The caller said a female was caught on camera stealing.

• At 7:42 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 7:50 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane.

• At 9:09 p.m., officers and deputies responded to an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:49 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector involving a Chevrolet truck and two sedans. One woman said she had right body pain and arm pain, and another female said she couldn’t feel her legs. A male stated he had pain in his neck and right arm.

