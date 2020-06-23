The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 2:51 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a man in a black car who pulled a gun on the caller.
• At 11:02 a.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning a person sitting on the stairs with a pistol and a rifle. The caller said the person was not making threats with the weapons.
• At 3:03 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning the theft of a purse three weeks ago.
• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to a Shell staton on East Main Street concerning a theft of candy.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone broke into a vehicle during the night and stole medication.
• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to Jones Lane concerning a person breaking into mailboxes.
• At 8:46 p.m., officers were called to Mojave Trail after a vehicle was egged and damaged during the night.
• At 8:56 p.m., officers were called to Peaks Mill Road after the caller’s mother went missing.
• At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the Shell station on Duncan Road for a missing person complaint.
• At 9:59 p.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning a person with a pistol in his hand. No threats were made.
• At 10:30 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue concerning a possible assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.