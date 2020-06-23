blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 2:51 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments concerning a man in a black car who pulled a gun on the caller.

• At 11:02 a.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive concerning a person sitting on the stairs with a pistol and a rifle. The caller said the person was not making threats with the weapons.

• At 3:03 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning the theft of a purse three weeks ago.

• At 5:11 p.m., officers were called to a Shell staton on East Main Street concerning a theft of candy.

• At 5:44 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive after someone broke into a vehicle during the night and stole medication.

• At 7:47 p.m., officers were called to Jones Lane concerning a person breaking into mailboxes.

• At 8:46 p.m., officers were called to Mojave Trail after a vehicle was egged and damaged during the night.

• At 8:56 p.m., officers were called to Peaks Mill Road after the caller’s mother went missing.

• At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the Shell station on Duncan Road for a missing person complaint.

• At 9:59 p.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning a person with a pistol in his hand. No threats were made.

• At 10:30 p.m., officers were called to Swigert Avenue concerning a possible assault.

