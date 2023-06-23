blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 10:55 a.m., officers took a burglary report at the YMCA on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported someone broke into sheds on the property, but it appeared as though nothing was missing.

