The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:05 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a shot fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported hearing one shot and people yelling.
• At 8:52 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported the tires on his van and car had been slashed.
• At 9:38 a.m., the coroner was notified of a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 10:26 a.m., county firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call at the YMCA on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported a female fell and hit her head. The caller said the female was bleeding from the head and suffered arm pain.
• At 10:39 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Rancho Drive.
• At 12:42 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on St. Clair Street.
• At 1:08 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Collins Lane.
• At 1:47 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took an abuse complaint.
• At 3:07 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident involving a Jeep, Hyundai and Nissan Rogue. One person complained of left shoulder pain.
• At 3:17 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Pizza Hut on East Main Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Honda Odyssey and an older model SUV.
• At 3:54 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Leestown Road.
• At 5:20 p.m., officers and deputies took a vandalism complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road. A male reported someone threw something at his vehicle the day before.
• At 6:07 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Paul Sawyier Drive near East Fourth Street.
• At 7:02 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Collins Lane.
• At 7:14 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to unknown trouble on Marlowe Court.
Saturday
• At 5:21 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported she thought someone was trying to come through her side window and that she was armed with a pistol.
• At 8:24 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 10:09 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Old Sheep Pen Road. A caller reported a gas smell in the area.
• At 11:59 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 12:24 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:53 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Georgetown Road.
• At 5:18 p.m., officers were notified of missing children at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported her neighbors told her CPS took away her children. The kids were located behind the apartment complex.
• At 5:46 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 6:16 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a motorcycle was on the ground and the 42-year-old male driver was going in and out of consciousness.
• At 7:18 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Interstate 64 East.
• At 8:13 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported a male broke his window.
• At 8:14 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 8:21 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported being scammed by a tow truck service.
• At 9:27 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Michael Boulevard.
• At 9:28 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Arroyo Drive. A caller reported hearing six shots. Officers determined it was fireworks.
• At 9:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported being scammed on Facebook.
• At 10:08 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Bradford Hall on Silvey Drive on the Kentucky State University campus. A caller reported hearing approximately 20 shots. Officers advised it was fireworks.
Sunday
• At 10:42 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a possible gas leak at Cattleman’s Roadhouse on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported a gas smell in the kitchen. Columbia Gas was notified.
• At 1:05 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Locust Drive.
• At 1:37 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Burlington Lane. A caller reported a van was on its top.
• At 2:46 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident. One female complained of difficulty breathing and another said she could not feel her left leg.
• At 5:49 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Freedom Drive. A caller reported her front door was damaged.
• At 6:07 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Inverness Road. A caller reported smoke was coming from the backside of a house. Firefighters advised the homeowner was using a charcoal grill.
• At 8:49 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Sunset Drive.
• At 9:05 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A caller reported she was scammed trying to buy a dog.
• At 9:31 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
