The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 2:12 a.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Street concerning a burglary.
• At 7:09 a.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Street after someone broke a window and stole items.
• At 10:17 a.m., officers were called to Crown Point Drive concerning a stolen wheelbarrow.
• At 10:28 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Kings Daughters Drive involving two vehicles. One person was complaining of neck pain.
• At 11:49 a.m., officers were called to Sonic on Louisville Road concerning a fight in progress.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a burglary.
• At 4:39 p.m., officers were called to Hillcrest Avenue concerning a theft using the caller’s mother’s debit card.
• At 5:57 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning someone using the caller’s debit card.
• At 8:53 p.m., officers were called to Bald Knob Road for a shots fired complaint.
• At 10:25 p.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court concerning a person who pulled a gun on the caller earlier in the day.
