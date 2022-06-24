The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:10 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 6:21 a.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Fox Tail Lane. A caller reported someone broke into and damaged a vehicle. She advised it didn’t appear as though anything was stolen.
• At 9:32 a.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported theft of medication.
• At 9:35 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported tenants had destroyed some property.
• At 10:01 a.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Tierra Linda Drive.
• At 10:26 a.m., officers took an assault report on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported being assaulted by a female who allegedly stole medications from patients at Bradford Square.
• At 2:06 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leawood Drive.
• At 3:18 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 3:22 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Graham Avenue.
• At 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Cove Spring Road.
• At 8:02 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 8:17 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Clay Street.
• At 8:27 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male and female were shoplifting. The caller advised the pair were “stuffing items into a backpack.”
• At 10:44 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Hardy Street. A caller reported someone was trying to break into her basement.
• At 11:56 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible structure fire at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a patient on oxygen was smoking in the bathroom and caught the room on fire. The caller advised the fire had been extinguished and the oxygen was shut off.
