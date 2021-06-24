blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:07 a.m., officers took a theft report on Sunset Drive. A caller reported 102 Oxycodone pills were stolen.

• At 1:06 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported “people are loading up things from the house and putting it into their vehicles and it’s not the person who lives there.”

• At 9:07 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia in a room.

• At 11:27 a.m., deputies and county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Swallowfield Road.

• At 1:55 p.m., deputies responded to an injury motor vehicle accident involving a Franklin County Sheriff’s unit in Harrodsburg. Dispatch in Harrodsburg said a deputy was complaining of left arm and back pain.

• At 2:10 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:08 p.m., city firefighters were notified of a smoke smell on Coldstream Drive.

• At 3:35 p.m., officers took a missing-person report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:04 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a neighbor stole items from a vehicle.

• At 5:21 p.m., officers took an assault report on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported being assaulted on Sunset Drive the previous night.

• At 8:48 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Jett Boulevard.

• At 8:50 p.m., officers and county firefighters were called to an assault on Louisville Road.

• At 9:54 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Glenns Creek Road. A caller reported a juvenile ran away from home. Officers located a 9-year-old male.

