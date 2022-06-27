The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:18 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on St. Clair Street.
• At 1:17 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported her house was broken into and items were stolen.
• At 2:39 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Chenault Road.
• At 7:16 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported an ex-girlfriend violated a no-contact order and broke into his residence while he was at work. The caller advised items were stolen and that the ex-girlfriend was parked outside in a vehicle.
• At 11:50 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Sower Boulevard.
• At 12:55 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 2:42 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Green Wilson Road. A caller reported someone broke into her residence and that a window was open in an unfinished portion of her home. She advised that a ladder and other items had been moved.
• At 3:14 p.m., deputies were called to a theft on Peaks Mill Road. A caller reported a Stihl chainsaw and gas can had been stolen from a garage. The caller rephoned deputies to advise that the chainsaw had been located.
• At 3:40 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire, EMS and a constable were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a semi hauling a trailer containing 71 cows overturned and cows were escaping from two large holes in the trailer. The interstate was shut down in both directions while first responders rounded up the cattle.
• At 3:51 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Minuteman Parkway. A caller reported a three-vehicle accident. The road was shut down at Holly Hill Drive. One person complained of arm pain and another advised she was four months pregnant. The road was reopened at 4:35 p.m.
• At 7:38 p.m., deputies were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported more cows from an earlier accident were located near the 53-mile marker, 52-mile marker and 50-mile marker. One cow was put down on the interstate.
• At 10:21 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Juniper Drive. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a shotgun.
• At 10:22 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a handgun. The caller advised they also heard someone yell, “You’re a cheater.” Officers determined it was fireworks and the scream likely came from a child’s birthday party.
Saturday
• At 12:23 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Harmony Landing. A caller reported his mother was supposed to pick him up from work and never showed up. He advised he last had contact with her about 50 minutes prior.
• At 1:16 a.m., officers, deputies and the coroner were notified of an armed and dangerous person at Montaplast on Hoover Boulevard. A caller reported he “thinks he killed someone.” The caller advised he left a male near Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court and that the male shot at him first. The caller also said he still had the gun.
• At 1:24 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person near Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. Responding officers located a male who had been shot.
• At 3:39 a.m., officers were called to a lewd behavior complaint at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported people were “having [sexual] intercourse in the swimming pool.”
• At 3:43 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Laffoon Drive.
• At 7:27 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Blueridge Drive.
• At 11:19 a.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported someone in Texas was using his credit card.
• At 1:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 4:06 p.m., the coroner was called to a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 8:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at Crystalbrook Apartments on Louisville Road.
• At 8:52 p.m., officers and deputies took an assault report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported three people were trying to hit him in the head with a liquor bottle.
• At 10:36 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Mt. Zion Road.
Sunday
• At 10:36 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Bobby Jones Boulevard.
• At 1:18 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Schenkel Lane.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Polsgrove Street.
• At 1:28 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Fairfield Inn. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy Silverado and a Ford Transit van. One person complained of leg pain.
• At 3:21 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a female with a cartful of items was “getting ready to walk out the door” without paying.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 6:57 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Birchwood Avenue. A caller reported a female assaulted him while he was asleep.
• At 8:31 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Donalynn Drive. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a shotgun. Officers determined it was fireworks.
• At 9:37 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Arroyo Drive. A caller reported hearing six to eight shots from what sounded like a small gun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.