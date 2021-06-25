blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 1:15 a.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS responded to an explosion on Donalynn Drive. A caller reported a transformer blew. The caller did not see any smoke or fire and her electric went out. Frankfort Plant Board was notified.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 3:12 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 3:24 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an assault on Rancho Drive. A caller reported a 6-year-old male “had been hit by a man in the face.” The caller said the man also chocked her and she has marks around her neck. Officers made an arrest.

• At 4:19 p.m., officers took a missing-person report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a 13-year-old female wearing a black tank top and black sweats ran away about 20 minutes before. The caller said the girl has short brown hair and glasses.

• At 7:19 p.m., officers took a theft report at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone stole her identity and was using it to purchase things online.”

• At 7:41 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were notified of a smoke smell on Elkhorn Drive. A caller reported “the neighborhood smells like smoke” and they can “see a fog of smoke.” Firefighters determined it was an illegal fern fire and extinguished it.

• At 8:12 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified that the 13-year-old female who was missing from Holmes Street had been found on Owenton Avenue.

• At 10:25 p.m., deputies took a missing-persons report on Devils Hollow Road. A caller reported she “dropped her son and grandchildren off three hours ago to swim and they were supposed to meet her there at dark” and weren’t there. She said they did not have phones on them. Deputies located them.

• At 10:50 p.m., officers took a theft report on Quachita Trail. A caller reported a Glock 22 Gen 4 was stolen and that he “thinks he knows who stole it.”

• At 10:53 p.m., officers took a theft report on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported a watch was stolen and the she “thinks she knows who stole it.”

• At 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

