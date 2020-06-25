The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 1:53 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for a fraud complaint.
• At 9:44 a.m., officers were called to Old Dailey Avenue concerning a neighbor trying to hack the caller’s information.
• At 12:54 p.m., officers were called to Taylor Avenue concerning an assault with property damage.
• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to Speedway on U.S. 127 concerning a man stealing items from the store.
• At 346 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a missing 16-year-old girl. She later returned home.
• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a missing person.
• At 5:05 p.m., officers were called to Murrell Street after two lawn mowers were stolen during the night.
• At 8:20 p.m., firefighters were called to the Boone Guard Center for a Dumpster on fire. It was extinguished.
• At 9:34 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive for a shots fired complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.