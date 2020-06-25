blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 1:53 a.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for a fraud complaint.

• At 9:44 a.m., officers were called to Old Dailey Avenue concerning a neighbor trying to hack the caller’s information.

• At 12:54 p.m., officers were called to Taylor Avenue concerning an assault with property damage.

• At 2:18 p.m., officers were called to Speedway on U.S. 127 concerning a man stealing items from the store.

• At 346 p.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning a missing 16-year-old girl. She later returned home.

• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a missing person.

• At 5:05 p.m., officers were called to Murrell Street after two lawn mowers were stolen during the night.

• At 8:20 p.m., firefighters were called to the Boone Guard Center for a Dumpster on fire. It was extinguished.

• At 9:34 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive for a shots fired complaint. 

