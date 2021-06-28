The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:39 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident at the 99 Club on East Main Street. A caller reported a car was “trying to drive through the building.”
• At 3:26 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Great Buffalo Trace. A caller reported a male driver in a silver SUV ran into a fence near the entrance to BP. A deputy advised the driver “thinks he is on Paris Pike.” The driver was arrested.
• At 4:08 a.m., officers took an assault report on Louisville Road. A caller reported a female assaulted another female and threatened to slash tires.
• At 12:24 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane near C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported a male motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, wrecked. The caller said the male was not moving.
• At 1:15 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault on Briar Cliff Street. A caller reported a male was assaulted and needed to be seen by EMS.
• At 2:28 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Miguel’s Restaurant on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident. One female involved in the accident was 10 weeks pregnant. First responders closed both outbound lanes and one inbound lane.
• At 3:52 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a truck hit a white vehicle with two kids in it.
• At 5:22 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Briar Cliff Street. A caller reported someone had been in her apartment. She said nothing was missing but she wanted to file a report.
• At 5:54 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Buena Vista Drive.
Saturday
• At 5:41 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:14 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported money and bitcoin had been taken and said his “phone and email had been hacked.”
• At 9:24 a.m., officers conducted a fire investigation on Twin Bridges.
• At 10:54 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Sower Boulevard.
• At 11:15 a.m., officers and city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Kentucky Avenue.
• At 11:45 a.m., officers took a theft report at CVS on East Main Street. A caller reported a possible shoplifter.
• At 11:49 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 4:28 p.m., officers and deputies took a fraud complaint on Kentucky Avenue.
• At 5:13 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter “tried to take $300 worth of merchandise.” The caller said the person was “not aggressive” and was being held in the loss prevention office.
• At 5:44 p.m., deputies and city firefighters were notified of a stolen vehicle on Country Lane.
• At 7:08 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Briarwood Lane. A caller reported someone stole $2,000 in truck parts.
• At 8:12 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Evergreen Road.
• At 8:26 p.m., officers took a theft report at Quintin Court Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported “someone keeps coming to her apartment and taking things.” She said someone took her small baseball bat and she wants to file a report.
• At 9:41 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on East Third Street. Officers advised it was fireworks.
Sunday
• At 4:41 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a shots fired complaint at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported two juveniles shot him in the legs with a BB gun and told him they were going to kill him. The caller said the juveniles “had on green masks and told him he was the devil.” Dispatch advised the caller sounded intoxicated.
• At 8:26 a.m., deputies took an assault report on Hillview Court.
• At 10:27 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on at Dan’s Discount Jewelry and Pawn on East Main Street. A caller reported a male had a gun in a box that he tried to sell. The caller said the male was “not threatening with the gun and was sitting at the front door.”
• At 11:50 a.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Flynn Avenue.
• At 12:07 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Redbud Lane. A caller reported a push lawnmower had been stolen.
• At 12:43 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Leestown Road.
• At 2:05 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 2:07 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:40 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported he “came home and the front window is busted and someone broke into the house.”
• At 3:32 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Holmes Street. Officers determined it was fireworks.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Schenkel Lane.
• At 4:19 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:34 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:50 p.m., officers and deputies took a missing-person report on Reed Drive. A caller reported a male had been missing since Monday or Tuesday.
• At 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.
• At 6:25 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Bald Knob Road.
• At 6:44 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 7:19 p.m., officers took a theft report on Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported a tablet was stolen.
• At 8:14 p.m., officers took a theft report on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported someone stole his credit card and used it at Marathon on Louisville Road.
• At 10:17 p.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Landings Drive.
• At 10:46 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East State Street.
