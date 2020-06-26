blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 3:18 a.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Street after someone broke into the business and opened packages of cigars and vape pens.

• At 7:22 a.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning an assault of a juvenile.

• At 7:24 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning stolen property.

• At 10:08 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office after someone broke into a house on Donalynn Drive. 

• At 10:12 a.m., officers were called to Waterford Circle after someone broke into a vehicle.

• At 3:59 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to Chick-Fil-A on U.S. 127 after a caller tried to make a turn and the driver of a pickup truck got out of his vehicle, yelled and pointed a gun at the caller. 

• At 4:57 p.m., officers were called to Casa Fiesta Mexican Restaurant concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 5:49 p.m., officers were called to Old Dailey Avenue after someone tried to break into a residence.

• At 7:54 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault at the Sonic in Lawrenceburg. The call was transferred to authorities in Anderson County.

• At 8:34 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on James Way. 

• At 9:05 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of money from an online payment for a dog.

• At 9:17 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenueafter a person fired a gun following an argument. No injuries were reported.

• At 10:01 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road concerning a theft of packages from a porch.

