The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 3:18 a.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on Holmes Street after someone broke into the business and opened packages of cigars and vape pens.
• At 7:22 a.m., officers were called to Thistlewood Avenue concerning an assault of a juvenile.
• At 7:24 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning stolen property.
• At 10:08 a.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office after someone broke into a house on Donalynn Drive.
• At 10:12 a.m., officers were called to Waterford Circle after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 3:59 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:36 p.m., officers were called to Chick-Fil-A on U.S. 127 after a caller tried to make a turn and the driver of a pickup truck got out of his vehicle, yelled and pointed a gun at the caller.
• At 4:57 p.m., officers were called to Casa Fiesta Mexican Restaurant concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 5:49 p.m., officers were called to Old Dailey Avenue after someone tried to break into a residence.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault at the Sonic in Lawrenceburg. The call was transferred to authorities in Anderson County.
• At 8:34 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on James Way.
• At 9:05 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft of money from an online payment for a dog.
• At 9:17 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenueafter a person fired a gun following an argument. No injuries were reported.
• At 10:01 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road concerning a theft of packages from a porch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.