The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 8 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on Old Lawrenceburg Road. It was a controlled burn. 

• At 8:46 a.m., officers were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods on John Davis Drive concerning an online theft.

• At 10:43 a.m., firefighters were called to Patricia Street after a natural gas line was damaged.

• At 1:44 p.m., officers were called to Bluegrass Cardiology Associates on Kings Daughters Drive concerning a theft.

• At 1:55 p.m., officers were called to Reilly Road concerning a person who threatened the caller.

• At 1:59 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a person with a knife.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers were called to Sun Tan City on U.S. 127 concerning a theft of wedding rings.

• At 3:02 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a person with a knife threatening to harm people. 

• At 5:01 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault.

• At 6:11 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a stolen wallet.

• At 6:26 p.m., officers were called to Polsgrove Street after a person running around in his underwear allegedly hit the caller.

• At 6:58 p.m., officers were called to Speedy Mart on East Main Street concerning a theft.

• At 7:57 p.m., officers were called to Harp Pike concerning an assault.

• At 9:12 p.m., officers were called to John Davis Drive for a shots fired complaint.

• At 9:43 p.m., officers were called to Old Dailey Drive for a burglary complaint.

• At 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the Cottages of Frankfort concerning an assault after the caller was hit in the head by another person.

Saturday

• At 11:08 a.m., officers were called to Storage Rentals of America on Schenkel Lane after someone broke a lock on a storage unit.

• At 1:08 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue concerning a sexual abuse complaint.

• At 1:24 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a possible scam and theft.

• At 4:21 p.m., officers were called to Stonehedge concerning a stolen ring.

• At 4:45 p.m., officers were called to Still Waters Campground on Strohmeier Road concerning an assault.

• At 5:18 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning an assault involving a Pepsi can.

• At 6:23 p.m., officers were called to Noel Avenue for a shots fired complaint.

• At 7:16 p.m., officers were called to Ridgewood Lane concerning an assault after a man broke into the residence and left with a bottle of alcohol.

• At 10:56 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Sonic on Louisville Road  involving two vehicles. 

Sunday

• At 12:13 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident involving a pedestrian on Winding Way. The victim was complaining of head, back and leg pain.

• At 11:45 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Cliffside Restaurant on Old Lawrenceburg Road involving two vehicles.

• At 12:03 p.m., officers were called to Dabney Street concerning a possible child abuse case.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers were called to Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road after someone broke into a truck during the night.

• At 9:59 p.m., officers were called to U.S. 127 concerning an assault. The incident occurred in Anderson County.

