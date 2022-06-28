blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 7:10 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane.

• At 8:21 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a possible rescue on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported a boat in the middle of the river was sinking. The caller advised they did not believe anyone was on the boat.

• At 9:25 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 10:39 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 11:57 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West. A caller reported a truck ran off the road just before the 48-mile marker.

• At 5:45 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner responded to a missing person on Interstate 64. Kentucky State Police Post 8 reported that a male driving a 2021 Chevy Silverado had been missing and his vehicle was pinging near the 48- and 49-mile markers. KSP called back to advise that OnStar stated the truck had gone over an embankment on the right side of the road. It was located near the 50-mile marker and the male driver was unresponsive. The coroner was notified.

• At 6:33 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Tracy Lane.

• At 8:13 p.m., officers took a theft report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a wallet was stolen.

• At 8:17 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Wallace Avenue near Owenton Avenue. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a shotgun or large handgun. It was determined to be fireworks.

• At 9:55 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Winding Way Drive. A caller reported three people were trying to get into an abandoned house.

