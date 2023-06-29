The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 1:03 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Timothy Drive. A caller reported his wife broke her ankle the day before and she was in extreme pain and vomiting.
• At 2:19 a.m., deputies took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. A 76-year-old male reported he was kidnapped and his legs were broken.
• At 8:25 a.m., officers, deputies and county fire were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Thomas Street near Georgetown Road.
• At 10:16 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Compton Drive. A caller reported her juvenile son had been missing for five minutes.
• At 10:23 a.m., officers were notified of that a missing person had been found at Capital Church of God on Schenkel Lane.
• At 2:01 p.m., officers took a theft report at Joey’s Maytag on Holmes Street. A caller reported a customer used a fraudulent credit card on April 22.
• At 2:33 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Rocky Branch Road. A caller reported a motorcycle accident and advised the male driver sustained an injury to his left shoulder.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Kimbel Drive.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Woodland Avenue. A caller reported someone was “tearing up” a vehicle.
• At 3:34 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported smoke in a hallway of the building.
• At 5:16 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 5:16 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported a silver Nissan was egged.
• At 8:15 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.
• At 9:15 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.
• At 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a theft in progress at Discount Tobacco on East Main Street. A caller reported a male was taking clothes from a donation box.
• At 10:21 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported her juvenile son ran away after she grounded him and took his phone away.
• At 10:51 p.m., deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Georgetown Road. A caller reported someone shot her vehicle and cracked the windshield.
