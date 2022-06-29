blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 9:39 a.m., officers and county firefighters were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 11:42 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter.

• At 11:58 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 12:44 p.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a structure fire on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported a barn was on fire. Kentucky Utilities was notified and the electric was disconnected. The fire was under control at 2:17 p.m.

• At 12:49 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Shelby Street.

• At 1:06 p.m., officers took a theft report at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported female shoplifter.

• At 4:04 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 4:20 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Landings Drive.

• At 4:46 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported her cellphone was stolen.

• At 5:07 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Louisville Road. A caller reported a debit card was missing and charges were being made on the bank account.

• At 7:28 p.m., officers, deputies and county fire were notified of a missing person on Cherry Lane. A caller reported an 8-year-old male had been last seen an hour prior. The caller advised she took a nap and when she woke up he was gone. He was located at 8:57 p.m.

• At 7:43 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported hearing a single shot from a blue vehicle.

• At 8:36 p.m., city and county fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.

• At 9:21 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 9:28 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Georgetown Road.

• At 10:04 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Sea Hero Road.

• At 10:58 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Benson Valley Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription