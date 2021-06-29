The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 12:39 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a theft on Highland Parkway. A caller reported someone stole two bottles of vodka. Responding officers requested EMS assistance to lift a 62-year-old male who was "on the ground and unable to get up to a chair."
• At 6:23 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Allnutt Drive. A caller reported his father texted him that someone was breaking into a residence. Officers arrested a male who was not wearing a shirt.
• At 6:59 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Great Buffalo Trace.
• At 9:31 a.m., officers took a stolen-vehicle report on Centennial Avenue.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers took a theft report at Family Dollar on Northgate Drive. A caller reported that there was video footage of a shoplifter.
• At 12:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Highland Parkway. A caller reported his son "keeps stealing" from him. The caller said he "drinks a bottle of vodka everyday" and "his son has taken his vodka to prevent him from drinking so much." The caller advised he had consumed about a pint of vodka prior to calling police. Dispatch told the male to call when he was sober to make a report.
• At 1:52 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Willis Avenue.
• At 3:32 p.m., officers took a theft report at Goodwill on Arrowhead Court.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Lowe's Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:06 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Graham Avenue.
• At 7:32 p.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Hanly Lane. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Dodge Ram and a Honda Element. The caller said an 11-year-old girl was "having a panic attack" and requested an ambulance.
• At 8:21 p.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Old Harrodsburg Road. A caller reported a motorcycle outside was leaking gas.
• At 8:43 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 9:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Excel Court. A caller reported an iPhone was stolen and wanted to file a report.
• At 9:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
