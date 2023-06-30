The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:50 a.m., officers were called to unknown trouble on Finish Line Way. A caller reported her doorbell went off and there was no one there. She asked an officer to check around her house.
• At 5:10 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at AE Electrical Solutions on Holmes Street. A caller reported a male was trying to get into the building.
• At 6:18 a.m., officers took a theft report on Hudson Street. A caller reported a male wanted him to sell him the window out of a house on Holmes Street.
• At 7:04 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leestown Road near Copperleaf Boulevard.
• At 10:16 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Carson Place.
• At 12:21 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Pin Oak Place.
• At 12:37 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. An automated call from an iPhone advised that the owner was involved in an accident. The owner stated that his phone fell off his motorcycle and triggered the automated call but he was OK.
• At 4:11 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Manley-Leestown Road.
• At 4:34 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported tools had been stolen and he had video of the theft.
• At 7:37 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Thornhill Bypass near Holmes Street.
• At 7:49 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft in progress at Kohl’s on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter left in a vehicle with Indiana license plates.
• At 8:33 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 9 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Bradford Square. A caller reported a Honda Civic “came off Louisville Road and flew into the Bradford Square parking lot and into the state lot.” The female driver advised the brakes weren’t working properly.
• At 9:53 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a fight on Benson Valley Road. A caller reported multiple people were fighting.
• At 11:21 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported hearing one very loud gunshot.
