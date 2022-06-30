blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 8:36 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 9:23 a.m., deputies took a theft report at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 9:58 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Champion Court.

• At 10:06 a.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on U.S. 127 North near Shadrick Ferry Road.

• At 11:17 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Washington Street.

• At 11:39 a.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Little Dixie.

• At 1:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at East Main Car Wash on East Main Street. A caller reported a former employee stole items and there was video footage of the theft.

• At 2:35 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Bridgeport-Benson Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy truck and black car. One person requested EMS for unknown injuries.

• At 3:48 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Lewis Ferry Road. A caller reported several checks and other items were stolen from his desk.

• At 5 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:21 p.m., officers and deputies took a robbery report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court.

• At 9:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Chinook Trail. A caller reported a $3,000 ring was stolen the night before.

• At 9:36 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary at the former Tingle’s Riverview Florist on East Main Street. A caller reported six people stole an air conditioner. Officers advised it did not appear as though anything had been stolen.

