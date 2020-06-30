The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a fireworks complaint on Louisville Road.
• At 12:55 a.m., officers were called to a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 1:51 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Doctors Drive.
• At 3:33 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm on Chenault Road.
• At 6:56 a.m., officers responded to an alarm on Leestown Road.
• At 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Holmes Street.
• At 8:26 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on West Main Street.
• At 9:08 a.m., officers responded to a trespasser on West Broadway.
• At 9:29 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Leawood Drive. The caller said someone broke into her apartment through the balcony.
• At 9:57 a.m., officers responded to a vandalism complaint on Spruce Drive.
• At 10:11 a.m., officers were called to an alarm on East Main Street.
• At 10:20 a.m., officers responded to an abandoned vehicle on Lebanon Road.
• At 10:22 a.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Sullivan Lane.
• At 12:04 p.m., officers responded to a fraud complaint on River Bend Road.
• At 12:24 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm on University Drive.
• At 12:41 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm on University Drive.
• At 12:52 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire alarm on Old Soldiers Lane.
• At 1 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Louisville Road.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a theft on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 3:53 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive for a person who was armed and dangerous.
• At 5:50 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on McDonalds Ferry Road.
• At 5:54 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151.
• At 6:28 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 6:46 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Spring Street.
• At 7:41 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers responded to an alarm on Louisville Road.
• At 8:09 p.m., officers were called to KY 151 in regards to a missing person. The juvenile returned home.
• At 8:15 p.m., officers were called to Redbud Lane about an assault. The caller reported that a female neighbor attacked and ripped his shirt because she was upset over a parking space.
• At 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Owenton Avenue.
• At 9:08 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Lucas Lane.
• At 9:36 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Owenton Road.
• At 10:05 p.m., officers were called to a fireworks complaint on Wallace Avenue.
• At 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a fireworks complaint on East Gerogetown Road.
