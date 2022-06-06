The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 9:17 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a male left with a cartful of groceries without paying and advised that another male was trying to “put stuff in his shoes.” The grocery store requested step-up patrol between 9-11 a.m. due to an increase in shoplifting. The store advised the shoplifters come in groups.
• At 9:42 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Commonwealth Credit Union on High Street.
• At 12:05 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street. A female reported her wallet was stolen from either Kohl’s or TJ Maxx.
• At 1:09 p.m., officers took a theft report on Owenton Avenue. A caller reported her wallet was stolen.
• At 1:49 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a Chevy Silverado went over an embankment into the tree line. The caller advised that a male was thrown from the vehicle and bleeding from his head. The street department was notified as a culvert was damaged.
• At 5:21 p.m., deputies, city and county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person at Sarah Apartments on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard. A caller reported a 63-year-old female was deceased.
• At 5:48 p.m., officers took a theft report on Swigert Avenue. A caller reported a Taurus handgun was missing.
• At 6:14 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Jones Lane.
• At 6:37 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone broke into her house through the back door while she was at work.
• At 7:03 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Duckers Road. A caller reported a female was assaulted by a patient’s husband while at work.
• At 7:23 p.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street. A caller reported someone stole $400 from her debit card.
• At 9:37 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Owenton Road. A caller reported he was out of the state but his neighbor called him to report that at least two people were in his house. The caller advised there was a Dodge pickup truck in the driveway with a towel covering the license plate.
• At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to a fight at the Old Capitol on Broadway. A female caller reported a woman “pulled her by her hair” and then ran toward the Singing Bridge.
• At 10:09 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person on Versailles Road. A golden alert was put out for an 81-year-old male who hadn’t been seen in seven hours. He was located in Jefferson County at 9:29 a.m. Saturday.
• At 10:36 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Main Street.
• At 11:12 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing a shot or explosion and seeing a flash of light.
Saturday
• At 2:39 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Georgetown Road.
• At 6:26 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported seeing someone in his apartment and then hung up the phone. Dispatch’s attempts to call back went straight to voicemail.
• At 11:23 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 11:55 a.m., county firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Buena Vista Drive.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:18 p.m., officers took a theft report at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported he put money into a washing machine and it wouldn’t start. The caller advised the person working there wouldn’t give him back his $6.50.
• At 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Campbell Street.
• At 3:41 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
• At 4:01 p.m., officers took a theft report on Powhatan Trail.
• At 6:04 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 6:53 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:57 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bridgeport-Benson Road near Louisville Road.
• At 10:38 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Leonardwood Drive.
Sunday
• At 9:21 a.m., officers attempted to locate a person on Hoover Boulevard.
• At 11:58 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Winding Way Drive.
• At 12:22 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Switzer Road.
• At 12:51 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 4:22 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Reilly Road.
• At 7:14 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Peaks Mill Road.
• At 7:15 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Cline Street.
• At 8:27 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Nicklaus Drive.
• At 8:35 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a theft at Speedway on Louisville Road.
• At 10:28 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported hearing a loud boom from what sounded like a rifle.
