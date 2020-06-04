blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 2:01 a.m., officers were called to Harmony Landing for a burglary. The caller said she heard someone downstairs in her house.

• At 2:16 a.m., officers were called to Courchelle Court for a burglary. The caller said she heard someone inside her house.

• At 3:03 a.m., firefighters were called to Hanly Lane for a gas leak.

• At 10:22 a.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning a check written on the caller’s account without permission.

• At 10:40 a.m. firefighters were called to Louisville Road for a controlled burn.

• At 12:36 p.m., officers were called to Arapaho Trail for a fraud complaint.

• At 1:04 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane for a burglary.

• At 3:39 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two vehicles.

• At 5:50 p.m., officers were called to AutoZone on Versailles Road after a person stole gallons of motor oil.

• At 5:55 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a missing juvenile. He was later found to be in his father’s custody and headed to Lexington.

• At 7:55 p.m., firefighters were called to Stockton Road for a controlled burn.

• At 9:02 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Parker Ridge Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription