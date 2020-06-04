The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 2:01 a.m., officers were called to Harmony Landing for a burglary. The caller said she heard someone downstairs in her house.
• At 2:16 a.m., officers were called to Courchelle Court for a burglary. The caller said she heard someone inside her house.
• At 3:03 a.m., firefighters were called to Hanly Lane for a gas leak.
• At 10:22 a.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning a check written on the caller’s account without permission.
• At 10:40 a.m. firefighters were called to Louisville Road for a controlled burn.
• At 12:36 p.m., officers were called to Arapaho Trail for a fraud complaint.
• At 1:04 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane for a burglary.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Versailles Road involving two vehicles.
• At 5:50 p.m., officers were called to AutoZone on Versailles Road after a person stole gallons of motor oil.
• At 5:55 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a missing juvenile. He was later found to be in his father’s custody and headed to Lexington.
• At 7:55 p.m., firefighters were called to Stockton Road for a controlled burn.
• At 9:02 p.m., firefighters responded to a controlled burn on Parker Ridge Road.
