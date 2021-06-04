blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 7:16 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Minuteman Parkway.

• At 7:58 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 8:04 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 8:41 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 12:15 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Square. A caller reported a wallet was stolen from a U-Haul truck overnight.

• At 12:33 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:35 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street were notified of a drug offense. 

• At 3:06 p.m., deputies attempted to locate a person at Raven Crest Apartments on Georgetown Road. A caller from Tennessee was trying to locate her brother because their mother was dying. Deputies advised he did not live at this location.

• At 3:23 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street.

• At 4:01 p.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North. A caller reported three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident. One person had a head injury.

• At 4:01 p.m., officers and deputies were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Cove Spring Road.

• At 4:31 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Powhatan Trail.

• At 4:42 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Westover Road.

• At 6:45 p.m., officers, city firefighters and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 11:12 p.m., county firefighters and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription