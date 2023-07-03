The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 3:38 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 4:17 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to a structure fire on Bridgeport-Benson Road. A caller reported smoke was coming from inside the basement wall and everyone had evacuated.
• At 5:21 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Smith Avenue.
• At 8:47 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 10:46 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Swigert Avenue near Holmes Street.
• At 12:56 p.m., officers took an assault report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported an assault that allegedly occurred on June 1.
• At 1:28 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Chick-Fil-A on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Kia Soul and a Ford F150.
• At 2:07 p.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at Baptist Health Medical Group on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a patient and nurse were locked inside a room.
• At 2:49 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
• At 3:37 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Comanche Trail.
• At 3:41 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Corral Court. A caller reported they had just come back from Florida and there was evidence of a fire. The caller stated the fire is believed to have originated in the laundry room.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:33 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Holt Lane. A caller reported someone broke into a residence.
• At 5:45 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported three suitcases full of clothing and four phones were stolen.
• At 6:22 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Harp Pike. A caller reported a generator was stolen.
• At 7:55 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were notified of a missing person at Still Waters Campground on Strohmeier Bypass. A caller reported a 14-year-old male was missing. He was located at 7:59 p.m.
• At 9:48 p.m., officers took a theft report at Five Below on John Davis Drive.
Saturday
• At 9:47 a.m., officers took a burglary report on East Main Street. A caller reported multiple people had been breaking into her house and said she had evidence.
• At 10:34 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported a 13-year-old male ran off. He was located at 12:07 p.m.
• At 11:13 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Owenton Road.
• At 2:26 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meadow Lane. A caller reported her medication and bourbon had been stolen.
• At 5:09 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Twin Pines Lane.
• At 6:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Harrodswood Road. A caller reported a relative stole $800 from her earlier this year.
• At 9:59 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Arroyo Drive. It was determined to be fireworks.
Sunday
• At 12:07 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Pinnacle Court near River Bend Road.
• At 12:30 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street. A caller reported a female driver in a black sedan “ran straight into a phone pole” near East Main Car Wash.
• At 12:51 a.m., officers took a theft report at Speedway on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male stole cigarettes.
• At 1:11 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Anderson Road.
• At 7:22 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Setter Lane. A caller reported a male driver in a gray Volkswagen van flipped his vehicle in a ditch.
• At 8:09 a.m., deputies and county fire conducted a fire investigation on Evergreen Road.
• At 10:16 a.m., officers took a theft report on Shelby Street. A caller reported he lost his wallet and a female picked it up and went through it. The caller said the wallet contained his police credentials.
• At 12:21 p.m., officers took an assault report on Thistlewood Avenue. A caller reported her “baby daddy spit in her face at church” and keyed her boyfriend’s car.
• At 3:45 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near U.S. 127 South.
• At 3:58 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Reed Drive. A caller reported a 28-year-old male never made it home from a friend’s house the night before. The caller said no one had been able to reach him.
• At 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Reed Drive.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
