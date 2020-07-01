blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 12:49 a.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive after a door was broken. 

• At 7:24 a.m., officers were called to Algonquin Trail for a complaint of a dog barking through the night.

• At 7:42 a.m., officers were called to Ewing Court concerning three people smoking marijuana.

• At 8:31 a.m., firefighters were called to Emily Apartments on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a maintenance person trapped in an elevator. 

• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning other tenants not cleaning up after their dogs.

• At 4:39 p.m., officers were called to Comanche Trail after someone took a tactical knife from a vehicle during the night.

• At 6:09 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a possibly injured deer.

• At 6:59 p.m., officers were called to Bosworth Street concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 8:03 p.m., officers were called to Montclair Road concerning a person threatening people with a pistol. The caller thought it started after a neighbor discharged fireworks.

• At 8:44 p.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane concerning a dog trying to attack the caller’s children.

• At 9:49 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a person who stole a soft drink and left on foot.

