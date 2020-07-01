The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 12:49 a.m., officers were called to Ridgeview Drive after a door was broken.
• At 7:24 a.m., officers were called to Algonquin Trail for a complaint of a dog barking through the night.
• At 7:42 a.m., officers were called to Ewing Court concerning three people smoking marijuana.
• At 8:31 a.m., firefighters were called to Emily Apartments on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a maintenance person trapped in an elevator.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning other tenants not cleaning up after their dogs.
• At 4:39 p.m., officers were called to Comanche Trail after someone took a tactical knife from a vehicle during the night.
• At 6:09 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a possibly injured deer.
• At 6:59 p.m., officers were called to Bosworth Street concerning suspected drug activity.
• At 8:03 p.m., officers were called to Montclair Road concerning a person threatening people with a pistol. The caller thought it started after a neighbor discharged fireworks.
• At 8:44 p.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane concerning a dog trying to attack the caller’s children.
• At 9:49 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a person who stole a soft drink and left on foot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.