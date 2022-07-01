blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 4:01 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the Interstate 64 West on-ramp.

• At 9:51 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone broke into his apartment and stole a TV, games and other items.

• At 9:52 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on the West Plaza Connector.

• At 11:52 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Hillwood Avenue. A caller reported three juvenile males were walking toward East Main Street and one pulled out what looked like a gun.

• At 12:08 p.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported a 9mm handgun was stolen about a week or week and a half ago.

• At 1:35 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Louisville Road.

• At 1:40 p.m., officers and deputes attempted to locate a female on Benson Avenue in reference to a search warrant. Evidence was seized.

• At 2:12 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Westwood Drive. A caller reported a male was trying to stab him with a pen. He also advised the male threw urine on him and hit him with a cane.

• At 2:24 p.m., city firefighters were called to a ground fire on Louisville Road.

• At 2:32 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Copperleaf Boulevard.

• At 2:49 p.m., Kentucky State Police were called to a burglary on Camp Pleasant Road. A caller reported a vehicle was in his driveway with its doors open.

• At 3:17 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 4:05 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 5:08 p.m., city firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Office Pub & Deli on Comanche Trail. A caller reported several people were involved and a suspect left in a white truck.

• At 6:20 p.m., officers attempted to locate a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• At 10:01 p.m., deputies took a vandalism complaint at GOTRG on Leestown Road.

• At 11:34 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a possible theft on Quachita Trail. A caller reported someone was trying to break into a vehicle in a back parking lot.

