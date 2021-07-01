blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 6:50 a.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 11:21 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 11:38 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Timberlawn Circle. A caller reported being scammed out of two $9,000 checks.

• At 2:08 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 2:48 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Holmes Street. A caller reported a four-year-old male left with his mother a week ago and the caller has not heard from them. Officers stated the pair were located and safe.

• At 2:50 p.m., deputies were notified of a burglary on Peytona Beach. Deputies requested Shelby County first responders for a possible home invasion.

• At 4:45 p.m., officers took a theft report at Planet Salon on Jett Boulevard. A caller reported a female tried to pay with a Walmart Valued Customer Card.

• At 5:25 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a fight at ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter on West Second Street. A caller reported people were “fighting with a knife.”

• At 5:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported a gun was stolen from a vehicle.

• At 7:57 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151. A caller reported three vehicles were involved and that gas may be leaking. The caller also said that one person was complaining of a head injury. Both lanes of KY 151 were closed while first responders cleared the accident.

