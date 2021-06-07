The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:03 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported someone vandalized her blue Hyundai Accent by breaking a mirror off and writing her name on it.
• At 6:21 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:45 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Phillips Street.
• At 9 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Select Choice on Warsaw Street. A caller reported someone gained entry through a side door overnight and that it will “all be self-explanatory when an officer gets here.”
• At 10:58 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner responded to a deceased person at University Lodge on East Main Street. A manager reported a male in a room was naked in the bathroom and not breathing. The man was pronounced dead by the coroner at 11:37 a.m.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:20 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Arrowhead Court.
• At 1:40 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Evergreen Road.
• At 1:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 3:43 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on East Main Street.
• At 3:48 p.m., officers took a theft report on Eastover Road. A caller reported that her 80-year-old mother had been scammed out of several thousand dollars.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers were notified that a missing male had been located on Westland Drive.
• At 5:23 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Shell on Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported that money and a phone were stolen and the phone was tracking to a nearby location.
• At 5:39 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at the YMCA on West Broadway. A caller reported a wallet was stolen out of a red Honda CRV.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Cove Spring Road.
• At 8:23 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault on Reilly Road. A caller reported a woman assaulted a mother and sister. The caller said one person was punched in the face and was bleeding and had a black eye.
• At 8:48 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Logan Street. A caller reported someone broke into a garage and stole items overnight on May 31.
• At 9:26 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 9:30 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Cross Hill Drive.
• At 9:34 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:23 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Jett Boulevard.
• At 11:06 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Fast Freddy’s Car Wash on Versailles Road.
Saturday
• At 3:06 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 Westbound near the 58-mile marker. A caller reported three tractor trailers were involved and one was on fire. It was determined the accident happened in Shelby County but local first responders assisted with traffic control.
• At 8:37 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated driver on Isaac Shelby Circle West.
• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a male attempted to break into his residence. The caller said he was following the male. Officers issued a citation.
• At 2:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported one female was detained after she tried to steal $300-400 worth of groceries.
• At 4:33 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Insurance of Kentucky on Versailles Road. A caller reported someone unfamiliar came through the back door wearing a mask.
• At 5:31 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female in the loss prevention office was being “uncooperative and combative.” She was arrested.
• At 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a fight on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported two people were involved in a fight and one had a knife. EMS was declined.
• At 10:10 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Steadmantown Lane.
• At 10:59 p.m., officers, deputies and county fire responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 East.
Sunday
• At 5:40 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Ewing Street.
• At 7:28 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Frazier Road. A caller reported someone they knew gained entry through a front window.
• At 8:09 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Hardee’s on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported two vehicles were involved and one female was complaining of back pain.
• At 9:21 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 10:23 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Brookfield Drive. A caller reported someone broke into a vacant home but did not know when.
• At 11 a.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:55 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Seminole Trail.
• At 12:57 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.
• At 1:44 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a theft at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a male in a black Lexus stole items. The male was arrested on East Main Street.
• At 2:14 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 2:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report on Walter Todd Drive. A caller requested EMS for a possible broken finger.
• At 3:33 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Langford Avenue.
• At 4:03 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Benson Valley Road.
• At 4:05 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street..
• At 7:05 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dairy Queen on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported two young boys stole a debit card and used it at Baskin Robbins and Dairy Queen.
• At 7:27 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Bald Knob Road.
• At 8:04 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 9:12 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a male was loading stuff from an abandoned house onto a trailer.
• At 9:34 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on John Davis Drive.
• At 10:40 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a shooting on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a 53-year-old male “possibly blew half his finger off” with a gun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.