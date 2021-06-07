blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:03 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported someone vandalized her blue Hyundai Accent by breaking a mirror off and writing her name on it.

• At 6:21 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:45 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Phillips Street.

• At 9 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Select Choice on Warsaw Street. A caller reported someone gained entry through a side door overnight and that it will “all be self-explanatory when an officer gets here.”

• At 10:58 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner responded to a deceased person at University Lodge on East Main Street. A manager reported a male in a room was naked in the bathroom and not breathing. The man was pronounced dead by the coroner at 11:37 a.m.

• At 12:48 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:20 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Arrowhead Court.

• At 1:40 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Evergreen Road.

• At 1:40 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on East Main Street.

• At 3:48 p.m., officers took a theft report on Eastover Road. A caller reported that her 80-year-old mother had been scammed out of several thousand dollars.

• At 4:02 p.m., officers were notified that a missing male had been located on Westland Drive.

• At 5:23 p.m., deputies took a theft report at Shell on Lawrenceburg Road. A caller reported that money and a phone were stolen and the phone was tracking to a nearby location.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 5:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 6:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at the YMCA on West Broadway. A caller reported a wallet was stolen out of a red Honda CRV.

• At 8:04 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Cove Spring Road.

• At 8:23 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an assault on Reilly Road. A caller reported a woman assaulted a mother and sister. The caller said one person was punched in the face and was bleeding and had a black eye.

• At 8:48 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Logan Street. A caller reported someone broke into a garage and stole items overnight on May 31.

• At 9:26 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.

• At 9:30 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Cross Hill Drive.

• At 9:34 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:23 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Jett Boulevard.

• At 11:06 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident near Fast Freddy’s Car Wash on Versailles Road.

Saturday

• At 3:06 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 Westbound near the 58-mile marker. A caller reported three tractor trailers were involved and one was on fire. It was determined the accident happened in Shelby County but local first responders assisted with traffic control.

• At 8:37 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated driver on Isaac Shelby Circle West.

• At 10:19 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Holmes Street. A caller reported a male attempted to break into his residence. The caller said he was following the male. Officers issued a citation.

• At 2:41 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported one female was detained after she tried to steal $300-400 worth of groceries.

• At 4:33 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Insurance of Kentucky on Versailles Road. A caller reported someone unfamiliar came through the back door wearing a mask.

• At 5:31 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female in the loss prevention office was being “uncooperative and combative.” She was arrested.

• At 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a fight on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported two people were involved in a fight and one had a knife. EMS was declined.

• At 10:10 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Steadmantown Lane.

• At 10:59 p.m., officers, deputies and county fire responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 East.

Sunday

• At 5:40 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Ewing Street.

• At 7:28 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Frazier Road. A caller reported someone they knew gained entry through a front window.

• At 8:09 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near Hardee’s on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported two vehicles were involved and one female was complaining of back pain.

• At 9:21 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.

• At 10:23 a.m., deputies took a burglary report on Brookfield Drive. A caller reported someone broke into a vacant home but did not know when.

• At 11 a.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South.

• At 12:55 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Seminole Trail.

• At 12:57 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.

• At 1:44 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS were called to a theft at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a male in a black Lexus stole items. The male was arrested on East Main Street.

• At 2:14 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 2:55 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS took an assault report on Walter Todd Drive. A caller requested EMS for a possible broken finger.

• At 3:33 p.m., city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Langford Avenue.

• At 4:03 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Benson Valley Road.

• At 4:05 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 5:04 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street..

• At 7:05 p.m., officers took a theft report at Dairy Queen on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported two young boys stole a debit card and used it at Baskin Robbins and Dairy Queen.

• At 7:27 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Bald Knob Road.

• At 8:04 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 9:12 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a male was loading stuff from an abandoned house onto a trailer.

• At 9:34 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on John Davis Drive.

• At 10:40 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a shooting on Leawood Drive. A caller reported a 53-year-old male “possibly blew half his finger off” with a gun.

