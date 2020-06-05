The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 12:54 a.m., officers were called to Courchelle Court concerning people entering a residence without permission for several days.
• At 7:58 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Louisville Road.
• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane after someone broke into an apartment and stole toilet paper and toothpaste.
• At 10:34 a.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Hanna Place.
• At 10:57 a.m., officers were called to Days Inn on U.S. 127 concerning a bad check.
• At 12:34 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Country Lane.
• At 12:48 p.m., officers were called to Bald Knob Road concerning a person stealing copper from a vacant home.
• At 1:58 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Care and Rehab on Old Soldiers Lane concerning a theft of narcotic medication.
• At 2:23 p.m., officers were called to the Social Security office on Lynn Avenue concerning a theft of money and services. The caller was transferred to the state police.
• At 2:49 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road concerning a stolen vehicle.
• At 4:02 p.m., officers were called to John Davis Drive concerning a theft.
• At 4:49 p.m., officers were called to Pizza Hut on East Main Street concerning a theft from the caller’s account by a delivery driver.
• At 6:56 p.m., officers were called to Ewing Street after the caller’s roommate kicked her out and stole her money.
