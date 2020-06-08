The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:09 a.m., firefighters were called to Centennial Avenue after a neighbor smelled propane.
• At 8:13 a.m., officers were called to Neil Huffman Honda on Versailles Road after someone broke a window and stole cash.
• At 10:15 a.m., officers were called to University Lodge on East Main Street concerning a theft of medication.
• At 12:29 p.m., officers were called to Jason Drive concerning a stolen dirt bike.
• At 2:38 p.m., officers were called to Bender Drive concerning an assault and possible abuse case.
• At 2:56 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Grandview Drive.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers were called to Wright Street concerning a stolen pressure washer.
• At 3:18 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue regarding an accident between a vehicle and a moped.
• At 3:52 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a stolen phone.
• At 4:34 p.m., officers were called to Tierra Linda Drive concerning a theft of mail.
• At 5:34 p.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court after someone broke into a residence and took items.
• At 5:43 p.m., officers were called to East Fourth Street concerning an assault.
• At 8:06 p.m., firefighters were called to Flat Creek Road for a rescue after a boat began sinking. All people in the boat were rescued.
• At 8:54 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Interstate 64 after a vehicle struck the guardrail. The accident was determined to be in Woodford County.
• At 9:20 p.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning a possible theft from a vehicle.
• At 10:28 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning an assault.
• At 10:40 p.m., officers were called to Laffoon Drive concerning an alleged sexual offense from about 15 years ago.
• At 10:43 p.m., officers were called to West Second Street concerning a man dressed in camouflage possibly carrying a rifle.
Saturday
• At 2:34 a.m., officers were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments on Forest Hill Drive after someone tried to break into a car. Nothing appeared to be missing.
• At 11:22 a.m., officers were called to Harrodswood Road after a purse was taken from a vehicle.
• At 1:06 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Five Star Food Mart.
• At 1:23 p.m., firefighters were called to Centennial Avenue after water leaked into a furnace. The caller was concerned about a possible fire.
• At 1:37 p.m., officers were called to Old Dailey Avenue concerning a stolen lawn mower.
• At 6:29 p.m., officers were called to West Broadway Street after a gun was stolen from a vehicle.
• At 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an overturned vehicle on Versailles Road near Interstate 64. Two vehicles were involved.
• At 9:27 p.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning a masked person with a pistol. It was determined to be a child.
• At 11:19 p.m., officers were called to Snavely Road after a pistol was taken from a vehicle.
Sunday
• At 12:39 a.m., firefighters were called to Spruce Drive for a structure fire. One person was injured.
• At 8:53 a.m., officers were called to Locust Ridge Road after someone attempted to break into a truck.
• At 12:49 p.m., officers were called to Locust Ridge Road concerning a theft of tools and a burglary.
• At 1:04 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street after someone broke into a garage and took a leaf blower.
• At 2:20 p.m., officers were called to China Wok on Versailles Road concerning a stolen ladder.
• At 3:56 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault victim.
